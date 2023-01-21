G999 (G999) Price Hits $0.0020

G999 (G999) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on January 21st. G999 has a total market capitalization of $37.59 million and $2,894.38 worth of G999 was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, G999 has traded up 9.1% against the dollar. One G999 coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0020 or 0.00000009 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.37 or 0.00074891 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.40 or 0.00057780 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00010344 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0783 or 0.00000338 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0740 or 0.00000319 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00001051 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.66 or 0.00024420 BTC.

PayProtocol Paycoin (PCI) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000784 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.08 or 0.00004644 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0478 or 0.00000206 BTC.

G999 Profile

G999 (G999) uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on October 6th, 2020. G999’s total supply is 16,832,913,757 coins. G999’s official website is g999main.net. G999’s official Twitter account is @g999blockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here.

G999 Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “G999 uses peer-to-peer technology to operate with no central authority; managing transactions and the issuing of G999 is carried out collectively by the network.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as G999 directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire G999 should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy G999 using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

