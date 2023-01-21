Gala (GALA) Price Tops $0.0495 on Exchanges

Gala (GALA) traded 7.9% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on January 21st. One Gala token can now be bought for approximately $0.0495 or 0.00000214 BTC on popular exchanges. Gala has a market cap of $345.15 million and approximately $503.40 million worth of Gala was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Gala has traded 1.3% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.71 or 0.00003050 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0631 or 0.00000274 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0783 or 0.00000341 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 13.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0014 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $96.92 or 0.00421640 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0247 or 0.00000108 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 26.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $6,802.96 or 0.29595644 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $161.23 or 0.00701416 BTC.

About Gala

Gala was first traded on September 11th, 2020. Gala’s total supply is 35,240,112,493 tokens and its circulating supply is 6,977,205,436 tokens. The official website for Gala is gala.games. The Reddit community for Gala is https://reddit.com/r/GoGalaGames. Gala’s official Twitter account is @gogalagames and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Gala is blog.gala.games.

Gala Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Gala Games is as a blockchain gaming ecosystem that offers a different games built on the Gala Network, which uses its native token to identify in-game assets that players own.The GALA token is the digital utility token of the Gala Games ecosystem. It is cryptographically secured and native to the Gala Games ecosystem. GALA is a non-refundable utility token which will be used as the medium of exchange between participants in the Gala Games ecosystem.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Gala directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Gala should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Gala using one of the exchanges listed above.

