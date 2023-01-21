Gamble Jones Investment Counsel Boosts Stock Holdings in Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS)

Gamble Jones Investment Counsel boosted its holdings in Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS – Get Rating) by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 145,389 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 674 shares during the quarter. Novartis makes up about 0.9% of Gamble Jones Investment Counsel’s holdings, making the stock its 26th largest position. Gamble Jones Investment Counsel’s holdings in Novartis were worth $11,051,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of NVS. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Novartis by 200.0% in the second quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Activest Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Novartis during the third quarter worth about $26,000. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC grew its holdings in shares of Novartis by 146.7% during the second quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 370 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares during the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV grew its holdings in shares of Novartis by 42.7% during the third quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 441 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bogart Wealth LLC grew its holdings in shares of Novartis by 168.8% during the second quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 414 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 8.12% of the company’s stock.

Get Novartis alerts:

Novartis Stock Performance

Shares of NVS traded down $0.16 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $92.07. 1,439,633 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,123,195. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $203.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.46, a P/E/G ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 0.55. Novartis AG has a fifty-two week low of $74.09 and a fifty-two week high of $94.26. The business’s 50 day moving average is $89.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is $84.41.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Novartis ( NYSE:NVS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 25th. The company reported $1.58 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.57 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $12.54 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.90 billion. Novartis had a net margin of 42.66% and a return on equity of 20.89%. On average, equities analysts expect that Novartis AG will post 6.02 earnings per share for the current year.

NVS has been the topic of several research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Novartis from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. UBS Group raised their price objective on Novartis from CHF 82 to CHF 84 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. Oddo Bhf lowered Novartis from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a CHF 88 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, September 29th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Novartis in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Barclays dropped their price objective on Novartis from CHF 85 to CHF 75 in a report on Friday, October 14th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Novartis has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $85.11.

About Novartis

(Get Rating)

Novartis AG researches, develops, manufactures, and markets healthcare products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Innovative Medicines and Sandoz. The Innovative Medicines segment offers prescription medicines for patients and healthcare providers. It also provides ophthalmology, neuroscience, immunology, hepatology, dermatology, respiratory, cardiovascular, renal, and metabolism medicine products.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NVS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Novartis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Novartis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.