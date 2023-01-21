Gamble Jones Investment Counsel Cuts Stock Holdings in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

Gamble Jones Investment Counsel decreased its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Get Rating) by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 15,726 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 60 shares during the period. Gamble Jones Investment Counsel’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $2,954,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of LOW. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 9.8% during the first quarter. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC now owns 1,381 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $275,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. United Bank grew its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 6.8% during the first quarter. United Bank now owns 9,734 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,968,000 after purchasing an additional 617 shares in the last quarter. Prudential PLC purchased a new position in shares of Lowe’s Companies during the first quarter worth about $1,629,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 0.4% during the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 256,098 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $51,780,000 after purchasing an additional 920 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 74.6% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 295 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.62% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on Lowe’s Companies in a report on Monday, December 19th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $210.00 price objective for the company. Evercore ISI dropped their target price on Lowe’s Companies to $225.00 in a research report on Monday, December 12th. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $300.00 target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on Lowe’s Companies from $241.00 to $246.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Lowe’s Companies from $270.00 to $235.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Lowe’s Companies presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $229.12.

In related news, EVP Ross W. Mccanless sold 57,629 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $211.35, for a total value of $12,179,889.15. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 26,923 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,690,176.05. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . 0.24% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of Lowe’s Companies stock traded up $2.40 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $204.53. 3,517,607 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,921,724. The company has a market cap of $126.95 billion, a PE ratio of 20.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.16. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $206.19 and a 200-day moving average of $198.32. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $170.12 and a 12 month high of $240.71.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 16th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.27 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.11 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $23.48 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.16 billion. Lowe’s Companies had a negative return on equity of 103.72% and a net margin of 6.97%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.73 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 13.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 8th. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 25th will be paid a $1.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 24th. This represents a $4.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.05%. Lowe’s Companies’s payout ratio is 41.14%.

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States and internationally. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It provides home improvement products, such as appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, lawn and garden, lumber, kitchens and bath, tools, paint, millwork, hardware, flooring, rough plumbing, building materials, décor, lighting, and electrical.

