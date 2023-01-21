Gamble Jones Investment Counsel Decreases Holdings in KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR)

Gamble Jones Investment Counsel decreased its position in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR – Get Rating) by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 228,480 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 5,395 shares during the quarter. Gamble Jones Investment Counsel’s holdings in KKR & Co. Inc. were worth $9,825,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators purchased a new stake in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Core Alternative Capital raised its position in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. by 181.4% during the 2nd quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 605 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 390 shares during the last quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $42,000. Finally, Trust Co. of Vermont acquired a new position in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $46,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.85% of the company’s stock.

KKR & Co. Inc. Trading Up 5.3 %

Shares of NYSE KKR traded up $2.68 during trading on Friday, hitting $53.18. 5,984,718 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,608,808. KKR & Co. Inc. has a 1 year low of $41.77 and a 1 year high of $73.30. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $49.82 and a 200-day moving average price of $49.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $45.79 billion, a P/E ratio of -84.41, a P/E/G ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a quick ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 0.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79.

KKR & Co. Inc. Dividend Announcement

KKR & Co. Inc. ( NYSE:KKR Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 1st. The asset manager reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.05. KKR & Co. Inc. had a negative net margin of 5.75% and a positive return on equity of 6.99%. The company had revenue of $887.91 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $800.74 million. On average, equities analysts predict that KKR & Co. Inc. will post 3.37 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 14th were paid a dividend of $0.155 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 10th. This represents a $0.62 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.17%. KKR & Co. Inc.’s dividend payout ratio is presently -98.41%.

Insider Activity

In related news, major shareholder Kkr Group Partnership L.P. sold 32,842,183 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.41, for a total transaction of $309,044,942.03. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 39.34% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on KKR & Co. Inc. to $59.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on KKR & Co. Inc. from $66.00 to $67.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 11th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on KKR & Co. Inc. from $60.00 to $56.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Bank of America upgraded KKR & Co. Inc. from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $57.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their price target on KKR & Co. Inc. to $78.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $65.83.

About KKR & Co. Inc.

KKR & Co, Inc engages in the provision of investment and private equity asset management services. It manages investments across multiple asset classes including private equity, energy, infrastructure, real estate, credit, and hedge funds. It operates through the Asset Management segment and Insurance segment.

