Gamble Jones Investment Counsel Decreases Position in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI)

Gamble Jones Investment Counsel trimmed its position in shares of Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI – Get Rating) by 1.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 27,715 shares of the company’s stock after selling 308 shares during the quarter. Gamble Jones Investment Counsel’s holdings in Cummins were worth $5,640,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of CMI. Synovus Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of Cummins by 254.4% in the first quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 6,099 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,242,000 after acquiring an additional 4,378 shares during the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Cummins by 65.4% in the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 18,194 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,732,000 after acquiring an additional 7,191 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. raised its holdings in shares of Cummins by 16.1% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 94,391 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,282,000 after acquiring an additional 13,058 shares during the last quarter. Prudential PLC acquired a new position in shares of Cummins in the first quarter worth $711,000. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers raised its holdings in shares of Cummins by 43.0% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 6,403 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,313,000 after acquiring an additional 1,925 shares during the last quarter. 80.94% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Cummins news, Director Leo Allen Bruno V. Di sold 950 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.30, for a total transaction of $237,785.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 7,431 shares in the company, valued at $1,859,979.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Leo Allen Bruno V. Di sold 950 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.30, for a total value of $237,785.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 7,431 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,859,979.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, VP Sharon R. Barner sold 1,060 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $234.86, for a total value of $248,951.60. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 16,348 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,839,491.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 105,348 shares of company stock worth $26,034,039 over the last three months. 1.05% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Cummins Trading Up 0.0 %

NYSE:CMI traded up $0.07 on Friday, hitting $235.55. 982,040 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 819,133. The stock has a market cap of $33.22 billion, a PE ratio of 17.57, a PEG ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $244.56 and a 200-day moving average of $227.61. Cummins Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $184.27 and a fifty-two week high of $254.47.

Cummins (NYSE:CMI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported $3.21 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.88 by ($1.67). The firm had revenue of $7.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.96 billion. Cummins had a return on equity of 22.48% and a net margin of 7.32%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Cummins Inc. will post 16.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on CMI shares. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Cummins from $266.00 to $304.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 4th. Citigroup upped their target price on Cummins to $270.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. StockNews.com upgraded Cummins from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Cummins from $264.00 to $262.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Finally, UBS Group upped their target price on Cummins to $247.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $254.00.

About Cummins

(Get Rating)

Cummins Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, and services diesel and natural gas engines, electric and hybrid powertrains, and related components worldwide. It operates through five segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, Power Systems, and New Power. The company offers diesel and natural gas-powered engines under the Cummins and other customer brands for the heavy and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets; and offers new parts and services, as well as remanufactured parts and engines.

Featured Articles

