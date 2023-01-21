Gamble Jones Investment Counsel Sells 138 Shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG)

Gamble Jones Investment Counsel lessened its holdings in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Get Rating) by 0.2% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 56,007 shares of the company’s stock after selling 138 shares during the period. Gamble Jones Investment Counsel’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $7,570,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,185,870 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,165,261,000 after buying an additional 344,832 shares in the last quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 5,942,941 shares of the company’s stock valued at $963,707,000 after buying an additional 224,856 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 6.3% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 4,827,623 shares of the company’s stock valued at $692,619,000 after buying an additional 285,881 shares in the last quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,422,235 shares of the company’s stock valued at $462,549,000 after buying an additional 45,191 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,265,093 shares of the company’s stock valued at $529,467,000 after buying an additional 99,864 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA VIG traded up $2.06 during trading on Friday, hitting $153.49. 2,234,424 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,750,878. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $154.25 and a 200-day simple moving average of $149.54. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a 12-month low of $132.64 and a 12-month high of $165.51.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Profile

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

