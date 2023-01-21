Gamble Jones Investment Counsel Sells 3,543 Shares of Etsy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETSY)

Gamble Jones Investment Counsel lessened its stake in Etsy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETSY – Get Rating) by 6.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 48,011 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 3,543 shares during the quarter. Gamble Jones Investment Counsel’s holdings in Etsy were worth $4,807,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of ETSY. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its stake in Etsy by 163.3% in the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,616,734 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $118,361,000 after purchasing an additional 1,002,642 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its stake in Etsy by 69.7% in the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 2,314,633 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $287,663,000 after purchasing an additional 950,415 shares in the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership acquired a new position in Etsy in the second quarter valued at about $68,052,000. SRS Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Etsy by 156.5% in the second quarter. SRS Investment Management LLC now owns 1,375,260 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $100,683,000 after purchasing an additional 839,063 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital International Investors raised its stake in Etsy by 56.1% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 2,137,886 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $265,696,000 after purchasing an additional 768,350 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.46% of the company’s stock.

ETSY has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Etsy from $76.00 to $75.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. UBS Group boosted their target price on Etsy from $83.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, October 24th. TheStreet downgraded Etsy from a “c” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. BTIG Research boosted their target price on Etsy from $119.00 to $137.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Etsy in a research note on Monday, October 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $130.00 target price for the company. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $120.39.

In other news, CEO Josh Silverman sold 20,850 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.74, for a total transaction of $1,891,929.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 107,305 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,736,855.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . In other news, CFO Rachel C. Glaser sold 75,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.63, for a total transaction of $8,672,250.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 49,143 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,682,405.09. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CEO Josh Silverman sold 20,850 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.74, for a total value of $1,891,929.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 107,305 shares in the company, valued at $9,736,855.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 238,382 shares of company stock valued at $27,362,911 over the last ninety days. 3.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of Etsy stock traded up $2.85 on Friday, reaching $131.82. 2,475,491 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,933,095. The company has a market capitalization of $16.57 billion, a P/E ratio of -24.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.80 and a beta of 1.80. Etsy, Inc. has a 52 week low of $67.01 and a 52 week high of $163.84. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $126.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is $110.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.10, a quick ratio of 2.72 and a current ratio of 2.72.

Etsy (NASDAQ:ETSY – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The specialty retailer reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.21. Etsy had a positive return on equity of 123.01% and a negative net margin of 25.94%. The company had revenue of $594.47 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $560.19 million. Sell-side analysts predict that Etsy, Inc. will post -5.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Etsy, Inc operates two-sided online marketplaces that connect buyers and sellers primarily in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, Canada, Australia, France, and India. Its primary marketplace is Etsy.com that connects artisans and entrepreneurs with various consumers. The company also offers Reverb, a musical instrument marketplace; Depop, a fashion resale marketplace; and Elo7, a Brazil-based marketplace for handmade and unique items.

