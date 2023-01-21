Gamble Jones Investment Counsel Trims Stock Holdings in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP)

Gamble Jones Investment Counsel reduced its stake in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP – Get Rating) by 9.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,155 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 618 shares during the quarter. Gamble Jones Investment Counsel’s holdings in Automatic Data Processing were worth $1,392,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 7.4% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,689,136 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,522,047,000 after acquiring an additional 461,438 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its position in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 3.3% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 3,192,438 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $670,539,000 after acquiring an additional 101,869 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 11.9% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,038,493 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $638,205,000 after acquiring an additional 322,522 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 62.5% in the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 2,127,240 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $446,805,000 after acquiring an additional 817,989 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 15.5% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,955,192 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $444,883,000 after acquiring an additional 261,716 shares in the last quarter. 79.24% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Automatic Data Processing alerts:

Automatic Data Processing Trading Up 1.7 %

Shares of Automatic Data Processing stock traded up $3.85 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $237.17. The stock had a trading volume of 1,715,607 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,697,964. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $249.62 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $240.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $98.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.80, a P/E/G ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. has a 1 year low of $192.26 and a 1 year high of $274.92.

Automatic Data Processing Dividend Announcement

Automatic Data Processing ( NASDAQ:ADP Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 26th. The business services provider reported $1.86 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.78 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $4.22 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.16 billion. Automatic Data Processing had a return on equity of 80.50% and a net margin of 17.93%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.65 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Automatic Data Processing, Inc. will post 8.12 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 10th will be paid a $1.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 9th. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.11%. Automatic Data Processing’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 69.16%.

Insider Activity

In other news, VP Donald Weinstein sold 5,075 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $245.00, for a total value of $1,243,375.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 32,950 shares in the company, valued at $8,072,750. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, VP Donald Weinstein sold 5,075 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $245.00, for a total value of $1,243,375.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 32,950 shares in the company, valued at $8,072,750. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, VP James T. Sperduto sold 207 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $242.34, for a total value of $50,164.38. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 8,535 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,068,371.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 106,557 shares of company stock worth $25,351,834. 0.33% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently weighed in on ADP. StockNews.com downgraded Automatic Data Processing from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. Mizuho increased their target price on Automatic Data Processing from $276.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 12th. Cowen increased their target price on Automatic Data Processing to $237.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Wolfe Research increased their target price on Automatic Data Processing from $220.00 to $225.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Automatic Data Processing from $245.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $244.45.

Automatic Data Processing Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Automatic Data Processing, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Employer Services and Professional Employer Organization (PEO). The Employer Services segment offers strategic, cloud-based platforms, and human resources (HR) outsourcing solutions.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Automatic Data Processing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Automatic Data Processing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.