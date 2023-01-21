GameStop Corp. (NYSE:GME) Shares Bought by Selway Asset Management

Selway Asset Management lifted its position in shares of GameStop Corp. (NYSE:GME – Get Rating) by 61.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,000 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,800 shares during the period. Selway Asset Management’s holdings in GameStop were worth $251,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of GameStop by 11,704.3% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 306,912 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,125,000 after purchasing an additional 304,312 shares during the period. Tobam raised its stake in GameStop by 708.6% during the third quarter. Tobam now owns 301,698 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,582,000 after acquiring an additional 264,386 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System lifted its holdings in GameStop by 316.0% in the third quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 299,874 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,536,000 after acquiring an additional 227,783 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new position in GameStop in the third quarter valued at approximately $4,216,000. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its holdings in shares of GameStop by 295.4% during the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 206,437 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,188,000 after purchasing an additional 154,223 shares during the last quarter. 25.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

GameStop Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:GME traded up $0.57 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $19.61. The stock had a trading volume of 3,564,322 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,136,423. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $21.97 and its 200 day simple moving average is $27.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.71 and a beta of -0.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.63. GameStop Corp. has a 1-year low of $15.41 and a 1-year high of $49.85.

GameStop ( NYSE:GME Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 7th. The company reported ($0.31) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.29) by ($0.02). GameStop had a negative return on equity of 35.44% and a negative net margin of 8.54%. The business had revenue of $1.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.35 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.35) EPS. The company’s revenue was down 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that GameStop Corp. will post -1.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on GME. StockNews.com upgraded GameStop to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 5th. Wedbush cut their target price on GameStop from $6.00 to $5.30 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 8th.

GameStop Corp. offers games and entertainment products through its ecommerce properties and stores. It operates through the following geographic segments: United States, Canada, Australia, and Europe. Each segment consists primarily of retail operations, including stores and ecommerce properties focused on games, entertainment products, and technology.

