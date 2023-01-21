Garrison Bradford & Associates Inc. Reduces Stock Holdings in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

Garrison Bradford & Associates Inc. lowered its position in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Get Rating) by 1.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,841 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 100 shares during the quarter. Lowe’s Companies comprises about 2.2% of Garrison Bradford & Associates Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. Garrison Bradford & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $1,848,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 5.0% in the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 7,003,836 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,223,360,000 after purchasing an additional 331,447 shares during the period. Magellan Asset Management Ltd boosted its stake in Lowe’s Companies by 5.9% during the second quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 3,360,638 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $587,003,000 after buying an additional 185,773 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its stake in Lowe’s Companies by 44.3% during the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 2,324,728 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $406,063,000 after buying an additional 713,735 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in Lowe’s Companies by 14.3% during the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 2,316,840 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $404,682,000 after buying an additional 289,476 shares during the period. Finally, Maj Invest Holding A S boosted its stake in Lowe’s Companies by 4.6% during the second quarter. Maj Invest Holding A S now owns 2,127,704 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $371,646,000 after buying an additional 92,949 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.62% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

LOW has been the subject of several research analyst reports. BNP Paribas lowered shares of Lowe’s Companies from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $159.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. MKM Partners reduced their price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $220.00 to $205.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. Wedbush increased their price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 8th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $248.00 to $253.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. Finally, Evercore ISI reduced their price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies to $225.00 in a research report on Monday, December 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Lowe’s Companies has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $229.12.

Lowe’s Companies Stock Performance

Lowe’s Companies stock traded up $2.40 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $204.53. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,517,607 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,921,724. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $170.12 and a fifty-two week high of $240.71. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $206.19 and its 200 day simple moving average is $198.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $126.95 billion, a PE ratio of 20.03, a P/E/G ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.16.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 16th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.27 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.11 by $0.16. Lowe’s Companies had a negative return on equity of 103.72% and a net margin of 6.97%. The company had revenue of $23.48 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.16 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.73 earnings per share. Lowe’s Companies’s quarterly revenue was up 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 13.73 earnings per share for the current year.

Lowe’s Companies Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 8th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 25th will be paid a dividend of $1.05 per share. This represents a $4.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.05%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 24th. Lowe’s Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.14%.

Insider Transactions at Lowe’s Companies

In other news, EVP Ross W. Mccanless sold 57,629 shares of Lowe’s Companies stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $211.35, for a total transaction of $12,179,889.15. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 26,923 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,690,176.05. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Lowe’s Companies Profile

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States and internationally. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It provides home improvement products, such as appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, lawn and garden, lumber, kitchens and bath, tools, paint, millwork, hardware, flooring, rough plumbing, building materials, décor, lighting, and electrical.

