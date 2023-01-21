Garrison Bradford & Associates Inc. Trims Stock Position in The Carlyle Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CG)

Garrison Bradford & Associates Inc. lessened its holdings in The Carlyle Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CG – Get Rating) by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 19,117 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 584 shares during the period. The Carlyle Group accounts for approximately 0.6% of Garrison Bradford & Associates Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest holding. Garrison Bradford & Associates Inc.’s holdings in The Carlyle Group were worth $494,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Clear Street Markets LLC lifted its stake in shares of The Carlyle Group by 233.3% during the third quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 1,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 700 shares during the period. Westside Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in The Carlyle Group by 117.6% during the second quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,284 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 694 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in The Carlyle Group by 5,532.1% during the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,577 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 1,549 shares during the period. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in The Carlyle Group by 131.1% during the third quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,627 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 923 shares during the period. Finally, CWM LLC raised its stake in The Carlyle Group by 21.0% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,722 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 299 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.69% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on CG shares. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of The Carlyle Group from $68.00 to $62.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on shares of The Carlyle Group from $57.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of The Carlyle Group from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of The Carlyle Group from $35.00 to $34.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 14th. Finally, JMP Securities lowered their price target on shares of The Carlyle Group from $58.00 to $54.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $40.07.

The Carlyle Group stock traded up $0.98 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $33.86. 2,694,864 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,403,621. The firm has a market cap of $12.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.08 and a beta of 1.68. The company has a quick ratio of 2.59, a current ratio of 2.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $30.48 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $30.90. The Carlyle Group Inc. has a 1-year low of $24.59 and a 1-year high of $54.06.

The Carlyle Group (NASDAQ:CG – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 8th. The financial services provider reported $1.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.38. The company had revenue of $1.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.08 billion. The Carlyle Group had a net margin of 30.52% and a return on equity of 36.19%. As a group, analysts forecast that The Carlyle Group Inc. will post 4.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 18th were given a $0.325 dividend. This represents a $1.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 17th. The Carlyle Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 27.20%.

The Carlyle Group, Inc engages in multi-product global alternative asset management. It operates through the following segments: Corporate Private Equity, Real Assets, Global Credit, and Investment Solutions. The Corporate Private Equity segment focuses on buyout, and growth capital funds, which pursue a variety of corporate investments of different sizes and growth potentials.

