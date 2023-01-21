Gas (GAS) 1-Day Trading Volume Hits $104.50 Million

Gas (GAS) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on January 21st. One Gas token can now be bought for about $2.66 or 0.00011472 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Gas has a total market capitalization of $157.18 million and approximately $104.50 million worth of Gas was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Gas has traded 13.2% higher against the dollar.
Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:
- KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.71 or 0.00003082 BTC.
- Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0629 or 0.00000272 BTC.
- CareCoin (CARES) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0781 or 0.00000338 BTC.
- OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded down 20.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0015 or 0.00000006 BTC.
- Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $96.70 or 0.00418040 BTC.
- Lunar (LNR) traded up 21.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0299 or 0.00000129 BTC.
- Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.
- QANplatform (QANX) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6,787.83 or 0.29343704 BTC.
- 2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $162.81 or 0.00703825 BTC.
Gas Token Profile
Gas’ launch date was July 15th, 2016. Gas’ total supply is 17,190,378 tokens and its circulating supply is 59,083,340 tokens. The Reddit community for Gas is https://reddit.com/r/NEO and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Gas’ official Twitter account is @neo_blockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Gas is neo.org.
Buying and Selling Gas
It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Gas directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Gas should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Gas using one of the aforementioned exchanges.
Receive News & Updates for Gas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Gas and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.