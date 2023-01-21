Gas (GAS) Price Hits $2.66 on Top Exchanges

Gas (GAS) traded up 9.9% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on January 21st. One Gas token can currently be purchased for $2.66 or 0.00011591 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Gas has a market cap of $157.37 million and $101.40 million worth of Gas was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Gas has traded up 13.1% against the U.S. dollar.
Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:
- KILT Protocol (KILT) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.72 or 0.00003133 BTC.
- Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0627 or 0.00000273 BTC.
- CareCoin (CARES) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0779 or 0.00000339 BTC.
- OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded down 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0014 or 0.00000006 BTC.
- Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $96.42 or 0.00419269 BTC.
- Lunar (LNR) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0247 or 0.00000107 BTC.
- Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 25.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.
- QANplatform (QANX) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6,768.29 or 0.29429600 BTC.
- 2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $159.76 or 0.00694662 BTC.
Gas Token Profile
Gas was first traded on July 15th, 2016. Gas’ total supply is 17,190,378 tokens and its circulating supply is 59,083,340 tokens. Gas’ official Twitter account is @neo_blockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Gas is https://reddit.com/r/NEO and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Gas’ official website is neo.org.
