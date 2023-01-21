GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:GEAGY) Shares Cross Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $40.59

GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:GEAGY – Get Rating)’s share price passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $40.59 and traded as low as $39.92. GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft shares last traded at $40.59, with a volume of 2,200 shares trading hands.

GEAGY has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada cut GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft from €36.00 ($39.13) to €37.00 ($40.22) in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft from €40.00 ($43.48) to €42.00 ($45.65) and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Barclays lifted their target price on GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft from €37.00 ($40.22) to €39.00 ($42.39) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft from €31.00 ($33.70) to €33.40 ($36.30) and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $37.85.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $40.59 and a 200-day moving average of $40.59. The stock has a market cap of $7.33 billion, a PE ratio of -34.99 and a beta of 1.16.

GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft engages in the development and production of systems and components for the food processing industry worldwide. It operates in two segments, Business Area Equipment and Business Area Solutions. The Business Area Equipment segment offers separators, valves, pumps, homogenizers, and refrigeration compressors, as well as process technology solutions for food processing and packaging applications; and dairy equipment, feeding systems, and slurry engineering solutions.

