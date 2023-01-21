Genesis Vision Price Hits $0.12 on Top Exchanges (GVT)

Genesis Vision (GVT) traded 0.8% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on January 20th. Genesis Vision has a market cap of $548,272.59 and approximately $248.25 worth of Genesis Vision was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Genesis Vision has traded 0.3% lower against the US dollar. One Genesis Vision token can now be purchased for approximately $0.12 or 0.00000548 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Genesis Vision Profile

Genesis Vision’s launch date was October 15th, 2017. Genesis Vision’s total supply is 4,436,644 tokens and its circulating supply is 4,426,883 tokens. The Reddit community for Genesis Vision is https://reddit.com/r/genesisvision and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Genesis Vision’s official website is genesis.vision. Genesis Vision’s official Twitter account is @genesis_vision and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Genesis Vision Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Genesis Vision is a private trust fund management. GVT is an Ethereum-based ERC20 token that serves as currency in Genesis Vision's ecosystem. It is used for all investment operations and profit distributions.”

