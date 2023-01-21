GG TOKEN (GGTKN) Self Reported Market Capitalization Achieves $139.14 Million

GG TOKEN (GGTKN) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on January 21st. One GG TOKEN token can currently be bought for approximately $0.11 or 0.00000476 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. GG TOKEN has a total market cap of $139.14 million and approximately $16,500.87 worth of GG TOKEN was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, GG TOKEN has traded up 15.1% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.71 or 0.00003087 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0625 or 0.00000273 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0776 or 0.00000339 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0014 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $96.11 or 0.00419183 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0247 or 0.00000108 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 25.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $6,745.97 or 0.29423564 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $161.31 or 0.00703578 BTC.

About GG TOKEN

GG TOKEN was first traded on April 16th, 2022. GG TOKEN’s total supply is 12,726,273,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,272,627,300 tokens. The official website for GG TOKEN is ggtkn.com. The Reddit community for GG TOKEN is https://reddit.com/r/ggtoken. GG TOKEN’s official message board is bitcointalk.org/index.php?topic=5396202.new#new. GG TOKEN’s official Twitter account is @gg_tkn and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling GG TOKEN

According to CryptoCompare, “GG TOKEN (GGTKN) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. GG TOKEN has a current supply of 12,726,273,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of GG TOKEN is 0.10833604 USD and is up 4.38 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 5 active market(s) with $49,808.16 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://ggtkn.com/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as GG TOKEN directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire GG TOKEN should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase GG TOKEN using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

