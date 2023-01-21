GICTrade Price Down 0.9% Over Last Week (GICT)

GICTrade (GICT) traded up 0.4% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on January 21st. One GICTrade token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.97 or 0.00004164 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, GICTrade has traded down 0.9% against the US dollar. GICTrade has a total market cap of $96.05 million and $29,143.78 worth of GICTrade was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

GICTrade Token Profile

GICTrade launched on March 31st, 2019. GICTrade’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 99,272,330 tokens. GICTrade’s official website is www.gicindonesia.com. GICTrade’s official Twitter account is @gictradeio and its Facebook page is accessible here. GICTrade’s official message board is medium.com/@gictradeio.

Buying and Selling GICTrade

According to CryptoCompare, “GICTrade (GICT) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2019. GICTrade has a current supply of 100,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of GICTrade is 0.96307316 USD and is up 0.42 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 4 active market(s) with $29,017.58 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.gicindonesia.com/.”

