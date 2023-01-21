Giordano Sordoni Purchases 44,634 Shares of Xos, Inc. (NASDAQ:XOS) Stock

Xos, Inc. (NASDAQ:XOS – Get Rating) COO Giordano Sordoni purchased 44,634 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 19th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $0.99 per share, with a total value of $44,187.66. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief operating officer now directly owns 23,843,168 shares in the company, valued at $23,604,736.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Giordano Sordoni also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, January 17th, Giordano Sordoni acquired 56,729 shares of XOS stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $1.06 per share, with a total value of $60,132.74.

Shares of XOS stock opened at $1.00 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $0.73 and a 200-day moving average of $1.23. The company has a quick ratio of 5.13, a current ratio of 7.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. Xos, Inc. has a 12-month low of $0.43 and a 12-month high of $3.55. The company has a market capitalization of $168.03 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.85 and a beta of 1.19.

XOS ( NASDAQ:XOS Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.14). XOS had a negative net margin of 136.53% and a negative return on equity of 55.05%. The company had revenue of $11.01 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.20 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Xos, Inc. will post -0.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently commented on XOS. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on shares of XOS from $2.80 to $2.40 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 14th. Northland Securities decreased their price objective on shares of XOS to $2.40 in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. Benchmark decreased their price objective on shares of XOS from $10.00 to $6.00 in a report on Monday, November 14th. Finally, DA Davidson decreased their price objective on shares of XOS to $2.50 in a report on Wednesday, November 16th.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new stake in XOS in the first quarter valued at $31,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new stake in XOS in the second quarter valued at $36,000. Bank of America Corp DE acquired a new stake in XOS in the first quarter valued at $41,000. American International Group Inc. acquired a new stake in XOS in the second quarter valued at $47,000. Finally, UBS Group AG lifted its stake in XOS by 600.2% in the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 28,815 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 24,700 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 12.07% of the company’s stock.

Xos, Inc, a mobility solutions company, manufactures and sells battery-electric commercial vehicles. It offers a range of services to facilitate the transition of fleets to electric vehicles, including charging infrastructure, vehicle maintenance, financing, and service. The company was founded in 2020 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, California.

