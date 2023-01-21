Gitennes Exploration (CVE:GIT) Stock Price Passes Below 50 Day Moving Average of $0.02

Gitennes Exploration Inc. (CVE:GIT – Get Rating)’s share price passed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$0.02 and traded as low as C$0.02. Gitennes Exploration shares last traded at C$0.02, with a volume of 25,000 shares trading hands.

Gitennes Exploration Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.52, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.17. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is C$0.02 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$0.02. The firm has a market capitalization of C$1.40 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.68.

About Gitennes Exploration

Gitennes Exploration Inc, a junior mineral exploration company, acquires and explores for mineral properties in Peru and Canada. The company explores for gold, copper, and silver properties. Gitennes Exploration Inc is based in Vancouver, Canada.

