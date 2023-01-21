GLG Life Tech (TSE:GLG) Share Price Passes Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $0.05

GLG Life Tech Co. (TSE:GLG – Get Rating) shares passed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$0.05 and traded as low as C$0.05. GLG Life Tech shares last traded at C$0.07, with a volume of 25,484 shares.

GLG Life Tech Price Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of C$2.30 million and a PE ratio of -0.10. The business’s 50-day moving average price is C$0.05 and its 200-day moving average price is C$0.07.

GLG Life Tech (TSE:GLG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 14th. The company reported C($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$2.37 million during the quarter. Equities analysts forecast that GLG Life Tech Co. will post -0.32 earnings per share for the current year.

About GLG Life Tech

GLG Life Tech Corporation engages in the research, development, growing, refining, and production of natural sweeteners extracted from the stevia plant and monk fruit worldwide. The company also offers P-Pro Plus, a pea protein product; and natural ingredients. It serves the food and beverage industry.

