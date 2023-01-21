Global Retirement Partners LLC Has $1.47 Million Holdings in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Get Rating) by 6.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,860 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 946 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC’s holdings in NIKE were worth $1,470,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of NKE. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of NIKE during the second quarter worth $212,851,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its stake in shares of NIKE by 187.1% in the third quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 2,345,116 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $194,926,000 after purchasing an additional 1,528,375 shares during the last quarter. Coho Partners Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of NIKE in the third quarter worth $118,416,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of NIKE by 221.5% in the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,046,445 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $275,368,000 after purchasing an additional 1,409,913 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC grew its stake in shares of NIKE by 22.7% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 4,841,759 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $402,446,000 after purchasing an additional 896,291 shares during the last quarter. 63.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other NIKE news, EVP Monique S. Matheson sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.83, for a total value of $579,150.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 60,213 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,974,471.79. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, EVP Monique S. Matheson sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.83, for a total transaction of $579,150.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 60,213 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,974,471.79. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Monique S. Matheson sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.16, for a total transaction of $1,081,600.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 60,213 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,512,638.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 25,882 shares of company stock valued at $2,831,011. Corporate insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

NIKE Trading Up 1.7 %

Several brokerages recently weighed in on NKE. Credit Suisse Group set a $132.00 price objective on shares of NIKE in a research note on Tuesday, January 3rd. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of NIKE from $120.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 21st. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their price objective on shares of NIKE from $130.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 21st. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on shares of NIKE from $130.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 30th. Finally, Cowen boosted their target price on shares of NIKE from $114.00 to $118.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, NIKE presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $127.79.

NKE opened at $126.62 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 2.69 and a quick ratio of 1.78. NIKE, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $82.22 and a fifty-two week high of $149.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $196.33 billion, a PE ratio of 35.67, a P/E/G ratio of 4.33 and a beta of 1.09. The company’s 50-day moving average is $114.16 and its 200 day moving average is $106.48.

NIKE Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 5th were given a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.07%. This is an increase from NIKE’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 2nd. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio is presently 38.31%.

About NIKE

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells men's, women's, and kids athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company provides athletic and casual footwear, apparel, and accessories under the Jumpman trademark; and casual sneakers, apparel, and accessories under the Converse, Chuck Taylor, All Star, One Star, Star Chevron, and Jack Purcell trademarks.

Further Reading

