Global Retirement Partners LLC Has $964,000 Position in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its stake in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) by 44.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 33,920 shares of the chip maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,482 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC’s holdings in Intel were worth $964,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of Intel by 4,407.3% in the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 16,439,207 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $814,727,000 after acquiring an additional 16,074,485 shares during the period. Primecap Management Co. CA boosted its position in shares of Intel by 12.4% in the second quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 48,598,246 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $1,818,060,000 after acquiring an additional 5,344,285 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its position in shares of Intel by 107.5% in the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 274,813 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $7,082,000 after acquiring an additional 3,936,526 shares during the period. Centiva Capital LP boosted its position in shares of Intel by 10,143.6% in the second quarter. Centiva Capital LP now owns 2,992,883 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $11,340,000 after acquiring an additional 3,022,682 shares during the period. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG boosted its position in shares of Intel by 11.7% in the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 23,573,139 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $881,871,000 after acquiring an additional 2,473,555 shares during the period. 59.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on INTC shares. Truist Financial reduced their target price on shares of Intel from $40.00 to $29.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Intel from $30.00 to $27.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Credit Suisse Group set a $28.00 price objective on shares of Intel in a research report on Wednesday, January 11th. Cowen assumed coverage on shares of Intel in a research report on Monday, November 21st. They set a “market perform” rating and a $31.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Mizuho reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $32.00 price objective on shares of Intel in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $32.71.

Insider Buying and Selling at Intel

Intel Stock Performance

In other news, Director Lip Bu Tan bought 48,146 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 8th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $27.98 per share, with a total value of $1,347,125.08. Following the transaction, the director now owns 50,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,412,990. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link . In other Intel news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger purchased 8,830 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 31st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $28.16 per share, for a total transaction of $248,652.80. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 96,049 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,704,739.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, Director Lip Bu Tan purchased 48,146 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 8th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $27.98 per share, for a total transaction of $1,347,125.08. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 50,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,412,990. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders bought 58,830 shares of company stock valued at $1,646,744. 0.02% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Intel stock opened at $29.22 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $120.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.99, a P/E/G ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 0.77. The business has a 50 day moving average of $28.44 and a 200-day moving average of $30.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.77 and a quick ratio of 1.31. Intel Co. has a 1 year low of $24.59 and a 1 year high of $53.13.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The chip maker reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $15.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.49 billion. Intel had a net margin of 19.13% and a return on equity of 11.67%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Intel Co. will post 1.95 earnings per share for the current year.

Intel Company Profile

Intel Corporation engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of computer products and technologies worldwide. The company operates through CCG, DCG, IOTG, Mobileye, NSG, PSG, and All Other segments. It offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and non-platform or adjacent products, including accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, graphics, and memory and storage products.

