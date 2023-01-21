Global X Interest Rate Hedge ETF (NYSEARCA:RATE) Trading 1.7% Higher

Global X Interest Rate Hedge ETF (NYSEARCA:RATE – Get Rating) shares traded up 1.7% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $24.18 and last traded at $24.00. 442 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 15% from the average session volume of 520 shares. The stock had previously closed at $23.60.

Global X Interest Rate Hedge ETF Trading Up 1.9 %

The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $28.03.

