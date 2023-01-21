Glory Star New Media Group Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:GSMG) Short Interest Update

Glory Star New Media Group Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:GSMG – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of December. As of December 30th, there was short interest totalling 81,100 shares, an increase of 17.2% from the December 15th total of 69,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 113,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.7 days. Approximately 0.3% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Glory Star New Media Group

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in GSMG. Maven Securities LTD lifted its holdings in Glory Star New Media Group by 566.0% during the third quarter. Maven Securities LTD now owns 3,693,020 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,466,000 after purchasing an additional 3,138,513 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in Glory Star New Media Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $118,000. Citadel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Glory Star New Media Group by 431.6% during the third quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 296,792 shares of the company’s stock valued at $439,000 after purchasing an additional 240,960 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Glory Star New Media Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Finally, Ergoteles LLC purchased a new position in Glory Star New Media Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $82,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 10.86% of the company’s stock.

Get Glory Star New Media Group alerts:

Glory Star New Media Group Price Performance

GSMG opened at $1.27 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $1.44 and its 200 day moving average is $1.41. Glory Star New Media Group has a 12-month low of $0.57 and a 12-month high of $1.54.

About Glory Star New Media Group

Glory Star New Media Group Holdings Ltd. engages in the provision of advertisement and content production services. It operates through the Cheers APP Internet Business and Traditional Media Business segments. The Cheers APP Internet Business segment generates advertising revenue from broadcasting IP short videos, live streaming, and APP advertising through the Cheers APP; and service revenue from Cheers E-mall marketplace.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Glory Star New Media Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Glory Star New Media Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.