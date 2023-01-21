Gnosis Price Reaches $108.54 on Major Exchanges (GNO)

Gnosis (GNO) traded up 5.7% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on January 21st. Gnosis has a market cap of $281.08 million and approximately $5.03 million worth of Gnosis was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Gnosis has traded up 2.7% against the dollar. One Gnosis token can currently be bought for about $108.54 or 0.00472353 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Gnosis Token Profile

Gnosis launched on April 25th, 2017. Gnosis’ total supply is 3,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,589,588 tokens. Gnosis’ official website is gnosis.io. Gnosis’ official Twitter account is @gnosisdao and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Gnosis is forum.gnosis.io. The Reddit community for Gnosis is https://reddit.com/r/gnosispm and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Gnosis

According to CryptoCompare, “Gnosis is a decentralized prediction market built on the Ethereum protocol. Gnosis provides an open platform for anyone to predict the outcome of any event and plans to drastically simplify the creation of customized prediction market applications. GNO is an Ethereum-based token that is used to incentivize long-term participation in the Gnosis platform.”

