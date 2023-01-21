Gode Chain (GODE) Hits 24-Hour Trading Volume of $499,019.59

Gode Chain (GODE) traded down 15.2% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on January 21st. Gode Chain has a total market capitalization of $148.51 million and $499,019.59 worth of Gode Chain was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Gode Chain token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0226 or 0.00000098 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, Gode Chain has traded 5.1% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.71 or 0.00003087 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0625 or 0.00000273 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0776 or 0.00000339 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0014 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $96.11 or 0.00419183 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0247 or 0.00000108 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 25.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $6,745.97 or 0.29423564 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $161.31 or 0.00703578 BTC.

About Gode Chain

Gode Chain’s launch date was February 21st, 2022. Gode Chain’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens. Gode Chain’s official Twitter account is @godechain and its Facebook page is accessible here. Gode Chain’s official website is godechain.com.

Gode Chain Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Gode Chain is a scalable heterogeneous multi-chain. Meaning, unlike previous blockchain implementations that focused on a single chain with varying degrees of generality to potential applications, the Gode Chain itself is not designed to provide any inherent application functionality at all.Telegram”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Gode Chain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Gode Chain should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Gode Chain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

