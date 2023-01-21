Gold Fields (NYSE:GFI) Raised to Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Gold Fields (NYSE:GFI – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Wednesday.
Separately, BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Gold Fields from $10.50 to $11.50 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $13.40.
Gold Fields Stock Performance
Shares of NYSE:GFI opened at $12.31 on Wednesday. Gold Fields has a 52 week low of $7.03 and a 52 week high of $17.20. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.11 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.45.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Gold Fields
Gold Fields Company Profile
Gold Fields Ltd. is a gold mining company, which engages in the production of gold and operation of mines. Its operating mines are located in Australia, Ghana, Peru, and South Africa. The company was founded on May 03, 1968 and is headquartered in Johannesburg, South Africa.
Featured Articles
