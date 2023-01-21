Gold Fields (NYSE:GFI) Raised to Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Gold Fields (NYSE:GFI – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Wednesday.

Separately, BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Gold Fields from $10.50 to $11.50 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $13.40.

Shares of NYSE:GFI opened at $12.31 on Wednesday. Gold Fields has a 52 week low of $7.03 and a 52 week high of $17.20. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.11 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.45.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GFI. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in Gold Fields by 100.8% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,741 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 1,376 shares in the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Gold Fields during the 2nd quarter valued at $35,000. Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Gold Fields during the 3rd quarter valued at $35,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Gold Fields during the 3rd quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC bought a new position in shares of Gold Fields during the 3rd quarter valued at $43,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 28.41% of the company’s stock.

Gold Fields Ltd. is a gold mining company, which engages in the production of gold and operation of mines. Its operating mines are located in Australia, Ghana, Peru, and South Africa. The company was founded on May 03, 1968 and is headquartered in Johannesburg, South Africa.

