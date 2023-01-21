Golden Goose (GOLD) Trading 1% Higher Over Last 7 Days

Golden Goose (GOLD) traded down 54.5% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on January 21st. Over the last seven days, Golden Goose has traded up 1% against the US dollar. One Golden Goose token can now be purchased for about $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Golden Goose has a market cap of $53,650.12 and approximately $4,984.91 worth of Golden Goose was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.71 or 0.00003103 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0626 or 0.00000273 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0777 or 0.00000339 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 9.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0014 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $96.17 or 0.00419146 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0247 or 0.00000108 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 26.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6,750.63 or 0.29420947 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $160.01 or 0.00697364 BTC.

About Golden Goose

Golden Goose’s launch date was December 30th, 2020. Golden Goose’s total supply is 500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 165,994,209 tokens. Golden Goose’s official Twitter account is @goldengoosenews and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Golden Goose is medium.com/@contact_31481. The official website for Golden Goose is goldengoose.io.

Buying and Selling Golden Goose

According to CryptoCompare, “Golden Goose is a cryptocurrency mining center and global cryptocurrency exchange platform using Paraguay's cheap and clean electricity.The official Golden Goose ticker is “GOLD” and trades under that name on all the exchanges where it has been listed.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Golden Goose directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Golden Goose should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Golden Goose using one of the exchanges listed above.

