Goldfinch (GFI) Tops 24 Hour Volume of $212,500.26

Goldfinch (GFI) traded 7% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on January 20th. During the last week, Goldfinch has traded 12.8% higher against the US dollar. Goldfinch has a total market capitalization of $19.85 million and approximately $212,500.26 worth of Goldfinch was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Goldfinch token can currently be bought for about $0.55 or 0.00002457 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here's how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About Goldfinch

Goldfinch launched on January 11th, 2022. Goldfinch’s total supply is 114,285,714 tokens and its circulating supply is 35,770,926 tokens. The official message board for Goldfinch is medium.com/goldfinch-fi. Goldfinch’s official Twitter account is @goldfinch_fi and its Facebook page is accessible here. Goldfinch’s official website is goldfinch.finance.

Buying and Selling Goldfinch

According to CryptoCompare, “Goldfinch is a decentralized protocol that allows for crypto borrowing without crypto collateral. By incorporating the principle of “trust through consensus”, the Goldfinch protocol creates a way for borrowers to show creditworthiness based on the collective assessment of other participants rather than based on their crypto assets.”

