Got Guaranteed Hits Self Reported Market Cap of $90.31 Million (GOTG)

Got Guaranteed (GOTG) traded 6.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on January 21st. Got Guaranteed has a market capitalization of $90.31 million and $89,357.53 worth of Got Guaranteed was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Got Guaranteed has traded down 21% against the U.S. dollar. One Got Guaranteed token can currently be bought for $0.30 or 0.00001296 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About Got Guaranteed

Got Guaranteed’s launch date was November 19th, 2021. Got Guaranteed’s total supply is 1,800,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 300,000,000 tokens. Got Guaranteed’s official website is gotg.world. Got Guaranteed’s official Twitter account is @gotg58900461 and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Got Guaranteed

According to CryptoCompare, “GotG launched a DAG guarantee·insurance solution in the digital asset market. GotG is a platform in the digital asset market that implements the DAG guarantee·insurance solution to improve the stability of digital asset investors.Telegram”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Got Guaranteed directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Got Guaranteed should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Got Guaranteed using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

