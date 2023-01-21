Granite Point Mortgage Trust Inc. (NYSE:GPMT) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Granite Point Mortgage Trust Inc. (NYSE:GPMT – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in December. As of December 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,020,000 shares, a drop of 36.9% from the December 15th total of 3,200,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 704,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.9 days. Currently, 3.9% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Granite Point Mortgage Trust

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of GPMT. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Granite Point Mortgage Trust during the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Granite Point Mortgage Trust during the 2nd quarter worth $29,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its stake in shares of Granite Point Mortgage Trust by 89.2% during the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 5,095 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 2,402 shares during the period. KBC Group NV acquired a new position in shares of Granite Point Mortgage Trust during the 2nd quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in Granite Point Mortgage Trust by 25.2% in the 3rd quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 8,240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 1,660 shares during the last quarter. 61.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

GPMT has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of Granite Point Mortgage Trust to $10.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut shares of Granite Point Mortgage Trust from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $6.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. Raymond James dropped their price target on shares of Granite Point Mortgage Trust from $10.00 to $9.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 11th. Finally, JMP Securities dropped their price target on shares of Granite Point Mortgage Trust from $12.00 to $10.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $8.75.

Granite Point Mortgage Trust Price Performance

Granite Point Mortgage Trust Cuts Dividend

Shares of NYSE:GPMT traded up $0.19 during trading on Friday, hitting $6.40. 337,298 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 414,823. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $6.05 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.75. Granite Point Mortgage Trust has a 12-month low of $5.16 and a 12-month high of $12.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $335.05 million, a P/E ratio of -8.65 and a beta of 1.48.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 17th. Investors of record on Friday, December 30th were given a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 29th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 12.50%. Granite Point Mortgage Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -108.11%.

About Granite Point Mortgage Trust

Granite Point Mortgage Trust Inc, a real estate investment trust, originates, invests in, and manages senior floating-rate commercial mortgage loans, and other debt and debt-like commercial real estate investments in the United States. The company provides intermediate-term bridge or transitional financing for various purposes, including acquisitions, recapitalizations, and refinancing, as well as a range of business plans, including lease-up, renovation, repositioning, and repurposing of the commercial property.

