Green Dot Co. (NYSE:GDOT) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Green Dot Co. (NYSE:GDOT – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of December. As of December 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,100,000 shares, a decrease of 13.2% from the December 15th total of 2,420,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 496,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.2 days. Approximately 4.2% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Green Dot Price Performance

Shares of GDOT traded up $0.26 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $16.99. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 517,402 shares, compared to its average volume of 380,200. The company has a market cap of $893.15 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.53 and a beta of 1.03. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $17.73 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $20.29. Green Dot has a 52-week low of $15.03 and a 52-week high of $34.33.

Get Green Dot alerts:

Green Dot (NYSE:GDOT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 9th. The financial services provider reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $337.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $326.52 million. Green Dot had a net margin of 3.32% and a return on equity of 10.81%. Research analysts predict that Green Dot will post 1.84 earnings per share for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Green Dot

GDOT has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. William Blair cut shares of Green Dot from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 17th. Truist Financial cut their target price on shares of Green Dot to $24.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Green Dot in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Craig Hallum dropped their price objective on shares of Green Dot to $30.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their price objective on shares of Green Dot from $27.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Monday, October 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $27.25.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. EFG Asset Management North America Corp. lifted its holdings in shares of Green Dot by 24.7% in the 3rd quarter. EFG Asset Management North America Corp. now owns 35,316 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $670,000 after acquiring an additional 6,988 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its stake in shares of Green Dot by 55.8% in the second quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 536,613 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $13,474,000 after buying an additional 192,279 shares during the period. Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Green Dot by 8.4% in the second quarter. Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP now owns 286,914 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,204,000 after buying an additional 22,250 shares during the period. Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Green Dot in the second quarter worth $1,000,000. Finally, Scout Investments Inc. increased its stake in shares of Green Dot by 2.8% in the second quarter. Scout Investments Inc. now owns 143,156 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,595,000 after buying an additional 3,854 shares during the period. 90.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Green Dot Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Green Dot Corporation, a financial technology and bank holding company, provides various financial products to consumers and businesses in the United States. It operates through three segments: Consumer Services, Business to Business Services, and Money Movement Services. The company offers deposit account programs, including consumer and small business checking account products, network-branded reloadable prepaid debit cards and gift cards, and secured credit programs.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Green Dot Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Green Dot and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.