Greenbrook TMS (NASDAQ:GBNH) Shares Up 0.7%

Greenbrook TMS Inc. (NASDAQ:GBNH – Get Rating) rose 0.7% on Thursday . The company traded as high as $2.24 and last traded at $2.23. Approximately 1,185 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 78% from the average daily volume of 5,290 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.21.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on shares of Greenbrook TMS from C$8.75 to C$8.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price target on shares of Greenbrook TMS from C$6.25 to C$4.75 in a report on Thursday, November 10th.

Greenbrook TMS Price Performance

The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.15 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.53. The stock has a market cap of $39.16 million, a PE ratio of -1.24 and a beta of 2.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.92, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.75.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Greenbrook TMS

Greenbrook TMS ( NASDAQ:GBNH Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.51) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.22) by ($0.29). The business had revenue of $20.75 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.07 million. Greenbrook TMS had a negative net margin of 61.83% and a negative return on equity of 547.22%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Greenbrook TMS Inc. will post -1.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc acquired a new position in Greenbrook TMS during the 3rd quarter worth $30,000. AdvisorShares Investments LLC raised its position in shares of Greenbrook TMS by 23.8% during the 2nd quarter. AdvisorShares Investments LLC now owns 128,256 shares of the company’s stock worth $182,000 after purchasing an additional 24,694 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can bought a new stake in Greenbrook TMS in the first quarter valued at $123,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 16.73% of the company’s stock.

About Greenbrook TMS

Greenbrook TMS Inc, together with its subsidiaries, controls and operates a network of outpatient mental health services centers in the United States. Its centers specialize in the provision of transcranial magnetic stimulation (TMS) therapy, an FDA-cleared non-invasive therapy for the treatment of major depressive disorder and other mental health disorders, as well as related psychiatric services.

Further Reading

