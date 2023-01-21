Greenlane Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:GNLN) Short Interest Up 44.7% in December

Greenlane Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:GNLN – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of December. As of December 30th, there was short interest totalling 629,200 shares, an increase of 44.7% from the December 15th total of 434,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 634,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.0 days. Currently, 4.2% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Greenlane Price Performance

GNLN traded up $0.01 during trading on Friday, hitting $0.42. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 92,398 shares, compared to its average volume of 292,785. The company has a current ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.22 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.02 and a beta of 1.88. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.42 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.73. Greenlane has a twelve month low of $0.27 and a twelve month high of $17.19.

Greenlane (NASDAQ:GNLN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 15th. The company reported ($11.43) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.20) by ($10.23). The company had revenue of $28.68 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $36.56 million. Greenlane had a negative return on equity of 65.46% and a negative net margin of 64.02%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($6.60) EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Greenlane will post -8.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of Greenlane during the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Creative Planning purchased a new position in Greenlane in the 2nd quarter valued at $505,000. AQR Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Greenlane during the 2nd quarter worth $39,000. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Greenlane by 950.8% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 528,940 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,000 after buying an additional 478,603 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Greenlane in the second quarter valued at about $26,000. 44.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

GNLN has been the topic of several recent research reports. Roth Capital lowered Greenlane from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Alliance Global Partners lowered their price target on shares of Greenlane from $6.00 to $2.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 16th.

Greenlane Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Greenlane Holdings, Inc distributes and supplies vaporization products and accessories for vape shops and dispensaries. The firm offers packaging, rolling papers, grinders, glass products, and smoking accessories. The company was founded by Aaron LoCascio and Adam Schoenfeld in 2005 and is headquartered in Boca Raton, FL.

Featured Articles

