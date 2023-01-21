Greggs (OTCMKTS:GGGSF) Lifted to “Buy” at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Greggs (OTCMKTS:GGGSF – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Greggs Stock Performance

GGGSF stock opened at $30.00 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $24.65 and a 200-day moving average of $23.12. Greggs has a 12-month low of $18.00 and a 12-month high of $30.00.

Get Greggs alerts:

About Greggs

(Get Rating)

Read More

Greggs plc operates as a bakery food-on-the-go retailer in the United Kingdom. It offers a range of fresh and frozen bakery products, sandwiches, and drinks. The company sells products to franchise and wholesale partners for sale in their own outlets. It is also involved in the property holding, non-trading, and trustee businesses.

Receive News & Ratings for Greggs Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Greggs and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.