Greggs (OTCMKTS:GGGSF) Lifted to “Buy” at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Greggs (OTCMKTS:GGGSF – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.
Greggs Stock Performance
GGGSF stock opened at $30.00 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $24.65 and a 200-day moving average of $23.12. Greggs has a 12-month low of $18.00 and a 12-month high of $30.00.
About Greggs
Read More
