Guaranty Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:GNTY) Director Purchases $14,865.19 in Stock

Guaranty Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:GNTY – Get Rating) Director Richard W. Baker bought 431 shares of Guaranty Bancshares stock in a transaction on Friday, January 20th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $34.49 per share, for a total transaction of $14,865.19. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 644,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,228,805. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.
Guaranty Bancshares Price Performance
Shares of GNTY opened at $34.36 on Friday. Guaranty Bancshares, Inc. has a 1-year low of $33.78 and a 1-year high of $38.50. The stock has a market cap of $410.26 million, a PE ratio of 10.02 and a beta of 0.42. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $35.02 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $35.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.84.
Guaranty Bancshares Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 11th. Investors of record on Saturday, December 31st were issued a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.56%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 29th. Guaranty Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 25.66%.
Guaranty Bancshares Company Profile
Guaranty Bancshares, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial products and services. It offers online banking and bill pay, fraud protection, person-to-person payments, direct deposits, personal loans, auto loans, student checking, and premium checking. The company was founded on January 13, 1913 and is headquartered in Addison, TX.
