Guaranty Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:GNTY) Director Purchases $14,865.19 in Stock

Guaranty Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:GNTY – Get Rating) Director Richard W. Baker bought 431 shares of Guaranty Bancshares stock in a transaction on Friday, January 20th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $34.49 per share, for a total transaction of $14,865.19. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 644,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,228,805. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Guaranty Bancshares Price Performance

Shares of GNTY opened at $34.36 on Friday. Guaranty Bancshares, Inc. has a 1-year low of $33.78 and a 1-year high of $38.50. The stock has a market cap of $410.26 million, a PE ratio of 10.02 and a beta of 0.42. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $35.02 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $35.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.84.

Get Guaranty Bancshares alerts:

Guaranty Bancshares Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 11th. Investors of record on Saturday, December 31st were issued a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.56%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 29th. Guaranty Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 25.66%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Guaranty Bancshares Company Profile

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Arkadios Wealth Advisors lifted its stake in Guaranty Bancshares by 69.3% in the second quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 293,632 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,644,000 after acquiring an additional 120,149 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in Guaranty Bancshares by 64.7% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 47,213 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,711,000 after acquiring an additional 18,550 shares during the last quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC lifted its stake in Guaranty Bancshares by 23.0% in the second quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC now owns 80,138 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,905,000 after acquiring an additional 14,959 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in Guaranty Bancshares by 6.4% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 229,637 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,038,000 after acquiring an additional 13,821 shares during the last quarter. Finally, rhino investment partners Inc lifted its stake in Guaranty Bancshares by 18.6% in the second quarter. rhino investment partners Inc now owns 80,616 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,922,000 after acquiring an additional 12,652 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 24.17% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

Guaranty Bancshares, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial products and services. It offers online banking and bill pay, fraud protection, person-to-person payments, direct deposits, personal loans, auto loans, student checking, and premium checking. The company was founded on January 13, 1913 and is headquartered in Addison, TX.

Further Reading

