Guardforce AI Co., Limited (NASDAQ:GFAI) Short Interest Update

Guardforce AI Co., Limited (NASDAQ:GFAI – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in December. As of December 30th, there was short interest totalling 455,700 shares, a decrease of 36.3% from the December 15th total of 715,100 shares. Currently, 1.2% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 708,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.6 days.

Guardforce AI Price Performance

GFAI stock remained flat at $0.17 during trading on Friday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,757,678 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,728,487. Guardforce AI has a 52 week low of $0.12 and a 52 week high of $1.96. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $0.17 and its 200 day moving average is $0.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 1.06.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Guardforce AI stock. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Guardforce AI Co., Limited (NASDAQ:GFAI – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 61,056 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $94,000. Jane Street Group LLC owned approximately 0.29% of Guardforce AI at the end of the most recent quarter. 5.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Guardforce AI

Guardforce AI Co, Limited offers cash solutions and cash handling services in Thailand. The company's services include cash-in-transit, vehicles to banks, ATM management, cash center operations, cash processing, coin processing, and cheque center services, as well as cash deposit machine solutions, such as cash deposit management and express cash services.

