Halfords Group plc (OTCMKTS:HLFDY) Short Interest Update

Halfords Group plc (OTCMKTS:HLFDY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of December. As of December 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,400 shares, an increase of 50.0% from the December 15th total of 1,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 12.0 days.

HLFDY remained flat at $4.50 during trading on Friday. 10 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,317. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $5.04 and its 200 day moving average is $4.09. Halfords Group has a 12 month low of $2.86 and a 12 month high of $5.38.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 16th will be given a dividend of $0.0648 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 15th. This represents a dividend yield of 3.88%.

Halfords Group plc, through its subsidiaries, provides motoring and cycling products and services in the United Kingdom and the Republic of Ireland. Its Retail segment is involved in the retail of automotive, leisure, and cycling products through its stores. The company's Car Servicing segment provides car servicing and repair services from garages and mobile vans.

