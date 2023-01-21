Halma plc (LON:HLMA) Receives GBX 2,092.50 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of Halma plc (LON:HLMA – Get Rating) have been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the six ratings firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have given a hold recommendation and one has issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is GBX 2,092.50 ($25.53).

A number of analysts have weighed in on HLMA shares. Barclays reissued an “equal weight” rating and set a GBX 2,100 ($25.63) target price on shares of Halma in a research report on Thursday, October 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Halma from GBX 2,175 ($26.54) to GBX 2,190 ($26.72) and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 8th. Finally, Shore Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Halma in a research report on Thursday, November 17th.

Shares of HLMA stock opened at GBX 2,105 ($25.69) on Friday. Halma has a 1-year low of GBX 1,855.30 ($22.64) and a 1-year high of GBX 2,598 ($31.70). The company has a current ratio of 2.29, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 43.82. The stock has a market cap of £7.99 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 3,567.80. The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 2,138.38 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 2,145.57.

Halma Cuts Dividend

About Halma

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, December 22nd will be paid a dividend of GBX 7.86 ($0.10) per share. This represents a yield of 0.34%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 22nd. Halma’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.00%.

Halma plc, through its subsidiaries, provides technology solutions in the safety, health, and environmental markets. It operates through three segments: Safety, Environmental & Analysis, and Medical. The Safety segment provides fire detection, specialist fire suppression, elevator safety, security sensors, people and vehicle flow technologies, specialized interlocks that control critical processes safely, and explosion protection and corrosion monitoring systems.

