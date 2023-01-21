HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA) Upgraded to Strong-Buy by StockNews.com

HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA – Get Rating) was upgraded by stock analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note issued on Friday.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on HCA Healthcare to $240.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of HCA Healthcare from $240.00 to $270.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of HCA Healthcare from $240.00 to $251.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on HCA Healthcare from $249.00 to $239.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on HCA Healthcare from $240.00 to $275.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $250.25.

Get HCA Healthcare alerts:

HCA Healthcare Stock Performance

NYSE HCA traded up $4.42 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $261.40. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,227,352 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,325,600. HCA Healthcare has a fifty-two week low of $164.47 and a fifty-two week high of $279.02. The stock has a market cap of $73.90 billion, a PE ratio of 14.77, a PEG ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.65. The company’s 50-day moving average is $241.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is $216.38.

Insider Buying and Selling

HCA Healthcare ( NYSE:HCA Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 21st. The company reported $3.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.89 by $0.04. HCA Healthcare had a negative return on equity of 118,372.40% and a net margin of 8.99%. The firm had revenue of $14.97 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $4.57 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that HCA Healthcare will post 16.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider A Bruce Moore, Jr. sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $224.07, for a total value of $2,240,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 30,807 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,902,924.49. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, insider A Bruce Moore, Jr. sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $224.07, for a total transaction of $2,240,700.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 30,807 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,902,924.49. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Phillip G. Billington sold 8,332 shares of HCA Healthcare stock in a transaction on Friday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $222.58, for a total transaction of $1,854,536.56. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 40,652 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,048,322.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 30,170 shares of company stock valued at $6,700,630. Company insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of HCA Healthcare

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Magellan Asset Management Ltd increased its position in shares of HCA Healthcare by 156.3% in the 2nd quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 2,675,327 shares of the company’s stock worth $449,616,000 after purchasing an additional 1,631,598 shares during the last quarter. MFN Partners Management LP lifted its holdings in HCA Healthcare by 102.9% during the 1st quarter. MFN Partners Management LP now owns 1,261,201 shares of the company’s stock worth $316,081,000 after buying an additional 639,701 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of HCA Healthcare by 152.3% in the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 740,182 shares of the company’s stock valued at $136,038,000 after acquiring an additional 446,839 shares during the last quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. lifted its stake in HCA Healthcare by 793.4% during the third quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 489,821 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,024,000 after purchasing an additional 434,996 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in HCA Healthcare by 134.0% during the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 701,788 shares of the company’s stock valued at $128,982,000 after purchasing an additional 401,914 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.60% of the company’s stock.

HCA Healthcare Company Profile

(Get Rating)

HCA Healthcare, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides health care services company in the United States. The company operates general and acute care hospitals that offers medical and surgical services, including inpatient care, intensive care, cardiac care, diagnostic, and emergency services; and outpatient services, such as outpatient surgery, laboratory, radiology, respiratory therapy, cardiology, and physical therapy.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for HCA Healthcare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HCA Healthcare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.