Head-To-Head Analysis: Anika Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ANIK) & Quipt Home Medical (NASDAQ:QIPT)

Anika Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ANIK – Get Rating) and Quipt Home Medical (NASDAQ:QIPT – Get Rating) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, earnings, risk, valuation, profitability, institutional ownership and dividends.

Volatility & Risk

Anika Therapeutics has a beta of 0.97, indicating that its share price is 3% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Quipt Home Medical has a beta of 0.43, indicating that its share price is 57% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Get Anika Therapeutics alerts:

Insider & Institutional Ownership

91.6% of Anika Therapeutics shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 26.1% of Quipt Home Medical shares are owned by institutional investors. 3.0% of Anika Therapeutics shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 4.2% of Quipt Home Medical shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Anika Therapeutics 0 1 1 0 2.50 Quipt Home Medical 0 0 2 0 3.00

This is a summary of current ratings for Anika Therapeutics and Quipt Home Medical, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Anika Therapeutics currently has a consensus target price of $28.50, indicating a potential downside of 7.89%. Quipt Home Medical has a consensus target price of $12.63, indicating a potential upside of 109.02%. Given Quipt Home Medical’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Quipt Home Medical is more favorable than Anika Therapeutics.

Profitability

This table compares Anika Therapeutics and Quipt Home Medical’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Anika Therapeutics -10.33% -2.49% -2.05% Quipt Home Medical 3.46% 7.13% 4.03%

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Anika Therapeutics and Quipt Home Medical’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Anika Therapeutics $147.79 million 3.06 $4.13 million ($1.09) -28.39 Quipt Home Medical $139.86 million 1.54 $4.84 million $0.13 46.47

Quipt Home Medical has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Anika Therapeutics. Anika Therapeutics is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Quipt Home Medical, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Quipt Home Medical beats Anika Therapeutics on 10 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Anika Therapeutics

(Get Rating)

Anika Therapeutics, Inc., a joint preservation company, creates and delivers advancements in early intervention orthopedic care in the areas of osteoarthritis (OA) pain management, regenerative solutions, soft tissue repair, and bone preserving joint technologies in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company develops, manufactures, and commercializes products based on hyaluronic acid (HA) technology platform. Its OA pain management product family consists of Monovisc, Orthovisc, Cingal, and Hyvisc that are indicated to provide pain relief from osteoarthritis conditions; and joint preservation and restoration product family comprise a portfolio of approximately 150 bone preserving joint technology products, a line of sports medicine soft tissue repair solutions, and orthopedic regenerative solutions products. The company's non-orthopedic product family include HA-based products for non-orthopedic applications, including adhesion barrier products, advanced wound care products, ophthalmic products, and ear, nose, and throat products. Anika Therapeutics, Inc. was founded in 1983 and is headquartered in Bedford, Massachusetts.

About Quipt Home Medical

(Get Rating)

Quipt Home Medical Corp. provides in-home medical equipment and supplies, and respiratory and durable medical equipment in the United States. It offers management of various chronic disease states focusing on patients with heart and pulmonary disease, sleep apnea, reduced mobility, and other chronic health conditions. The company also provides bariatric equipment, bathroom safety products, bilevel positive airway pressure, canes/crutches, continuous positive airway pressure, CPAP masks and accessories, hospital beds, humidifiers, nebulizers and compressors, oxygen concentrators, patient lifts, walkers, wheelchairs, and products for wound care. In addition, it offers ventilators; home-based sleep apnea and chronic obstructive pulmonary disease treatments; home-based healthcare logistics and services; medical supplies, medical equipment, mobility equipment, and respiratory equipment; and CPAP and BiPAP units, ventilation equipment and aids, daily and ambulatory aides, and equipment solutions, as well as home and hospital delivery, and oxygen therapy services. The company was formerly known as Protech Home Medical Corp. and changed its name to Quipt Home Medical Corp. in May 2021. Quipt Home Medical Corp. was incorporated in 1993 and is headquartered in Wilder, Kentucky.

Receive News & Ratings for Anika Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Anika Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.