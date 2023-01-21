Head-To-Head Analysis: Morningstar (NASDAQ:MORN) & Blue Owl Capital (NYSE:OWL)

Morningstar (NASDAQ:MORN – Get Rating) and Blue Owl Capital (NYSE:OWL – Get Rating) are both large-cap business services companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, valuation, dividends, profitability, risk, analyst recommendations and institutional ownership.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

54.8% of Morningstar shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 29.7% of Blue Owl Capital shares are held by institutional investors. 41.9% of Morningstar shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 31.2% of Blue Owl Capital shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Morningstar and Blue Owl Capital’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Morningstar $1.70 billion 6.01 $193.30 million $2.85 84.48 Blue Owl Capital $823.88 million 21.15 -$376.17 million ($0.04) -312.25

Dividends

Morningstar has higher revenue and earnings than Blue Owl Capital. Blue Owl Capital is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Morningstar, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Morningstar pays an annual dividend of $1.50 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.6%. Blue Owl Capital pays an annual dividend of $0.48 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.8%. Morningstar pays out 52.6% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Blue Owl Capital pays out -1,200.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. Morningstar has increased its dividend for 11 consecutive years. Blue Owl Capital is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and lower payout ratio.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and target prices for Morningstar and Blue Owl Capital, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Morningstar 0 1 0 0 2.00 Blue Owl Capital 0 3 5 0 2.63

Blue Owl Capital has a consensus price target of $15.09, indicating a potential upside of 20.85%. Given Blue Owl Capital’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Blue Owl Capital is more favorable than Morningstar.

Profitability

This table compares Morningstar and Blue Owl Capital’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Morningstar 6.66% 15.90% 6.54% Blue Owl Capital -0.86% 11.99% 8.12%

Risk and Volatility

Morningstar has a beta of 1.13, indicating that its share price is 13% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Blue Owl Capital has a beta of 1.23, indicating that its share price is 23% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Morningstar beats Blue Owl Capital on 9 of the 17 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Morningstar

Morningstar, Inc. provides independent investment research services in North America, Europe, Australia, and Asia. The company offers web-based tools; investment data, fundamental equity and manager research, private capital markets research, credit and fund rating, and index, as well as environmental, social, and governance (ESG) rating services; and investment offerings, including managed investment products, publicly listed and private companies, fixed income securities, and real-time global market data for financial advisors, asset managers, retirement plan providers and sponsors, and individual and institutional investors. It also provides Morningstar Data, an investment data spanning various databases, including equity fundamentals, managed investments, ESG factors, and market data; Morningstar Direct, an investment-analysis platform; Morningstar Managed Portfolios, an advisor service consisting of model portfolio that offers services for independent financial advisors, as well as offers asset allocation services for asset managers, broker/dealers, and insurance providers; Morningstar Advisor Workstation, a web-based research, financial planning, and proposal generation platform; and Morningstar.com, a website for individual investors. In addition, the company offers Morningstar Enterprise Components; Morningstar Credit Ratings that provides issuance and surveillance services for structured finance products and instruments; corporate credit estimates and operational risk assessment rankings; Morningstar Indexes for creating investment products; Morningstar workplace solutions, such as retirement accounts, fiduciary services, allocation funds, and custom models; and PitchBook Platform, research and analysis workstation for investment and research professionals. Further, its PitchBook provides a mobile application, excel plug-in, data feeds, and data solutions. The company was incorporated in 1984 and is headquartered in Chicago, Illinois.

About Blue Owl Capital

Blue Owl Capital Inc. operates as an asset manager. It offers permanent capital base solutions that enables it to offer a holistic platform to middle market companies, large alternative asset managers, and corporate real estate owners and tenants. The company provides direct lending products that offer private credit products comprising diversified, technology, first lien, and opportunistic lending to middle-market companies; GP capital solutions products, which offers capital solutions, including GP minority equity investments, GP debt financing, and professional sports minority investments to large private capital managers; and real estate products that focuses on structuring sale-leaseback transactions, which includes triple net leases. It offers its solutions through permanent capital vehicles, as well as long-dated private funds. The company is headquartered in New York, New York.

