Head-To-Head Comparison: SharpLink Gaming (NASDAQ:SBET) versus Varonis Systems (NASDAQ:VRNS)

SharpLink Gaming (NASDAQ:SBET – Get Rating) and Varonis Systems (NASDAQ:VRNS – Get Rating) are both consumer discretionary companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, institutional ownership, dividends, profitability, analyst recommendations, earnings and valuation.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

2.5% of SharpLink Gaming shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 90.7% of Varonis Systems shares are owned by institutional investors. 59.1% of SharpLink Gaming shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 1.9% of Varonis Systems shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares SharpLink Gaming and Varonis Systems’ top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio SharpLink Gaming $4.15 million 1.84 -$55.64 million N/A N/A Varonis Systems $390.13 million 7.27 -$116.86 million ($1.27) -20.25

Profitability

SharpLink Gaming has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Varonis Systems.

This table compares SharpLink Gaming and Varonis Systems’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets SharpLink Gaming N/A N/A N/A Varonis Systems -30.31% -24.11% -12.37%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings for SharpLink Gaming and Varonis Systems, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score SharpLink Gaming 0 0 0 0 N/A Varonis Systems 1 8 9 0 2.44

Varonis Systems has a consensus target price of $30.19, indicating a potential upside of 17.37%. Given Varonis Systems’ higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Varonis Systems is more favorable than SharpLink Gaming.

Risk and Volatility

SharpLink Gaming has a beta of 0.99, meaning that its share price is 1% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Varonis Systems has a beta of 0.89, meaning that its share price is 11% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

SharpLink Gaming beats Varonis Systems on 6 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About SharpLink Gaming

SharpLink Gaming Ltd. operates as an online technology company that connects sports fans, leagues, and sports websites to sports betting and iGaming content. It operates through Affiliate Marketing Services – United States, Sports Gaming Client Services, Enterprise Telecom Expense Management, and Affiliate Marketing Services – International segments. The company collects information on potential U.S. domiciled sports bettors, connects them with contextual sports betting content, and converts them to paying sports betting customers, as well as offers sports betting data to sports media publishers. It also provides development, hosting, operations, maintenance, and service of free-to-play games and contests; and solutions for telecommunications expense management, enterprise mobility management, call usage, and accounting software, as well as iGaming and affiliate marketing network, which focuses on delivering quality traffic and player acquisitions, and retention and conversions to global iGaming operator partner worldwide. The company was founded in 2019 and is headquartered in Minneapolis, Minnesota.

About Varonis Systems

Varonis Systems, Inc. provides software products and services that allow enterprises to manage, analyze, alert, and secure enterprise data in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. Its software enables enterprises to protect data stored on premises and in the cloud, including sensitive files and emails; confidential personal data belonging to customers, and patients and employees' data; financial records; strategic and product plans; and other intellectual property. The company offers DatAdvantage that captures, aggregates, normalizes, and analyzes every data access event for users on Windows and UNIX/Linux servers, storage devices, email systems, Intranet servers, cloud applications, and data stores; and DatAlert that profiles users, devices, and their behaviors related to systems and data, detects and alerts on deviations that indicate compromise, and provides a Web-based dashboard and investigative interface. It also provides Data Classification Engine that identifies and tags data based on criteria set in various metadata dimensions, as well as provides business and information technology (IT) personnel with actionable intelligence about data; and DataPrivilege, which offers a self-service Web portal that allows users to request access to data necessary for their business functions, and owners to grant access without IT intervention. In addition, the company provides Data Transport Engine, which provides an execution engine that unifies the manipulation of data and metadata, translating business decisions, and instructions into technical commands, such as data migration or archiving; and DatAnswers that offers search functionality for enterprise data. Varonis Systems, Inc. sells products and services through a network of distributors and resellers. The company serves IT, security, and business personnel. Varonis Systems, Inc. was incorporated in 2004 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

