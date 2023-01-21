Healthpeak Properties, Inc. (NYSE:PEAK) Stock Holdings Boosted by Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC

Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Healthpeak Properties, Inc. (NYSE:PEAK – Get Rating) by 2.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 45,151 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,017 shares during the period. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Healthpeak Properties were worth $1,035,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of PEAK. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Healthpeak Properties by 96.4% in the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,033 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 507 shares in the last quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC raised its position in shares of Healthpeak Properties by 366.1% during the second quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 1,128 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 886 shares during the period. Certified Advisory Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Healthpeak Properties during the first quarter valued at $33,000. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Healthpeak Properties in the 1st quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, Venture Visionary Partners LLC purchased a new position in Healthpeak Properties in the 2nd quarter worth about $43,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.04% of the company’s stock.

Healthpeak Properties Trading Up 0.9 %

Shares of NYSE PEAK opened at $26.85 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $25.65 and a 200 day simple moving average of $25.48. Healthpeak Properties, Inc. has a 52 week low of $21.41 and a 52 week high of $35.72. The stock has a market cap of $14.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.97, a PEG ratio of 3.92 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.83.

Healthpeak Properties Dividend Announcement

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 7th were paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 4th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.47%. Healthpeak Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 125.00%.

A number of analysts have commented on PEAK shares. Evercore ISI raised shares of Healthpeak Properties from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $28.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, November 21st. Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of Healthpeak Properties from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $35.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Healthpeak Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $23.00 to $29.00 in a report on Monday, January 2nd. Wolfe Research upgraded Healthpeak Properties from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $27.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Healthpeak Properties from $27.00 to $23.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Healthpeak Properties currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $30.45.

Insider Activity

In other Healthpeak Properties news, Director Christine Garvey sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.11, for a total transaction of $25,110.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 23,827 shares in the company, valued at $598,295.97. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.28% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Healthpeak Properties Profile

Healthpeak Properties, Inc is a fully integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) and S&P 500 company. Healthpeak owns and develops high-quality real estate in the three private-pay healthcare asset classes of Life Science, Medical Office and Senior Housing, designed to provide stability through the inevitable industry cycles.

See Also

