Helium (HNT) Reaches Market Capitalization of $438.09 Million

Helium (HNT) traded up 7.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on January 20th. Over the last week, Helium has traded 29.4% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Helium coin can now be purchased for about $3.20 or 0.00014195 BTC on popular exchanges. Helium has a total market capitalization of $438.09 million and approximately $6.30 million worth of Helium was traded on exchanges in the last day.
Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:
- KILT Protocol (KILT) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.70 or 0.00003104 BTC.
- Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0629 or 0.00000278 BTC.
- CareCoin (CARES) traded up 7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0780 or 0.00000345 BTC.
- Terra (LUNA) traded up 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.10 or 0.00009319 BTC.
- OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 86.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000008 BTC.
- Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $96.64 or 0.00426782 BTC.
- Lunar (LNR) traded up 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0245 or 0.00000110 BTC.
- Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 28.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000002 BTC.
- QANplatform (QANX) traded up 7% against the dollar and now trades at $6,782.76 or 0.29955335 BTC.
About Helium
HNT uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on August 1st, 2019. Helium’s total supply is 223,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 136,781,582 coins. The official message board for Helium is chat.helium.com. Helium’s official website is www.helium.com. The Reddit community for Helium is https://reddit.com/r/heliumnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Helium’s official Twitter account is @helium and its Facebook page is accessible here.
Buying and Selling Helium
It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Helium directly using U.S. dollars.
