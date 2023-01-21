Henderson Land Development (OTCMKTS:HLDCY) Share Price Crosses Above 50 Day Moving Average of $3.40

Henderson Land Development Company Limited (OTCMKTS:HLDCY – Get Rating)’s share price passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $3.40 and traded as high as $3.86. Henderson Land Development shares last traded at $3.86, with a volume of 64,639 shares.
Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Henderson Land Development from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 30th.
The company has a fifty day moving average price of $3.42 and a 200-day moving average price of $3.26.
Henderson Land Development Company Limited, an investment holding company, engages in the property development and investment activities in Hong Kong and Mainland China. The company operates through Property Development, Property Leasing, Department Stores and Supermarket-Cum-Stores Operations, Other Businesses, and Utility and Energy segments.
