Hermez Network Hits One Day Trading Volume of $348,179.35 (HEZ)

Hermez Network (HEZ) traded 1.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on January 20th. One Hermez Network token can currently be purchased for about $4.25 or 0.00018817 BTC on exchanges. During the last week, Hermez Network has traded 0.7% lower against the U.S. dollar. Hermez Network has a total market capitalization of $155.25 million and $348,179.35 worth of Hermez Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Hermez Network alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.28 or 0.00010079 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.66 or 0.00029499 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 11.6% against the dollar and now trades at $9.27 or 0.00041067 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.96 or 0.00017538 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004426 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $51.87 or 0.00229676 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded up 12.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000467 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000948 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0240 or 0.00000106 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0245 or 0.00000109 BTC.

Hermez Network Token Profile

HEZ is a token. Its genesis date was October 14th, 2020. Hermez Network’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 36,534,435 tokens. Hermez Network’s official website is hermez.io. Hermez Network’s official Twitter account is @hermez_network and its Facebook page is accessible here. Hermez Network’s official message board is blog.hermez.io.

Hermez Network Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Hermez Network (HEZ) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020and operates on the Ethereum platform. Hermez Network has a current supply of 100,000,000 with 4,700,000 in circulation. The last known price of Hermez Network is 4.20104991 USD and is up 0.31 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 13 active market(s) with $274,259.99 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://hermez.io/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hermez Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Hermez Network should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Hermez Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Hermez Network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Hermez Network and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.