HF Sinclair Co. (NYSE:DINO) Receives $63.50 Average Price Target from Analysts

HF Sinclair Co. (NYSE:DINO – Get Rating) has received a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the eleven research firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $63.50.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on DINO shares. Mizuho upgraded shares of HF Sinclair from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $40.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of HF Sinclair from $54.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 9th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of HF Sinclair from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of HF Sinclair from $86.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, December 19th. Finally, Cowen upped their price target on shares of HF Sinclair from $60.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th.

Insider Transactions at HF Sinclair

In related news, Director James H. Lee sold 4,180 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.64, for a total value of $211,675.20. Following the transaction, the director now owns 57,101 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,891,594.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, major shareholder Carol Orme Holding sold 5,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.20, for a total value of $241,000,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 40,822,762 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,967,657,128.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director James H. Lee sold 4,180 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.64, for a total transaction of $211,675.20. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 57,101 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,891,594.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 5,052,355 shares of company stock valued at $244,263,484 in the last three months. 0.35% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

HF Sinclair Stock Performance

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. HB Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of HF Sinclair by 7.3% during the fourth quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,767 shares of the company’s stock worth $455,000 after purchasing an additional 598 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of HF Sinclair during the fourth quarter valued at $242,279,000. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System purchased a new position in shares of HF Sinclair during the fourth quarter valued at $589,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. grew its stake in HF Sinclair by 104.5% in the fourth quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,039 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 531 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gateway Investment Advisers LLC grew its stake in HF Sinclair by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC now owns 64,780 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,361,000 after purchasing an additional 510 shares during the last quarter. 87.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE DINO opened at $56.93 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.11, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The firm has a market cap of $11.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.40, a PEG ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a 50 day moving average of $54.86 and a 200-day moving average of $53.43. HF Sinclair has a 1-year low of $29.14 and a 1-year high of $66.19.

HF Sinclair (NYSE:DINO – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 7th. The company reported $4.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.20 by $0.38. The firm had revenue of $10.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.72 billion. HF Sinclair had a net margin of 6.59% and a return on equity of 27.56%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 126.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.28 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that HF Sinclair will post 14.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

HF Sinclair Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 21st were given a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 18th. HF Sinclair’s payout ratio is currently 15.18%.

HF Sinclair Company Profile

(Get Rating)

HF Sinclair Corporation operates as an independent energy company. It produces and markets gasoline, diesel fuel, jet fuel, renewable diesel, specialty lubricant products, specialty chemicals, specialty and modified asphalt, and others. The company also owns and operates refineries located in Kansas, Oklahoma, New Mexico, Utah, Washington, and Wyoming; and markets its refined products principally in the Southwest United States and Rocky Mountains, Pacific Northwest, and in other neighboring Plains states.

Featured Stories

