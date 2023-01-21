Hills Bancorporation (OTCMKTS:HBIA) Shares Up 0%

Hills Bancorporation (OTCMKTS:HBIA – Get Rating) shot up 0% on Friday . The company traded as high as $71.36 and last traded at $71.36. 865 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 53% from the average session volume of 566 shares. The stock had previously closed at $71.35.

Hills Bancorporation Stock Performance

The business’s 50 day moving average is $71.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is $71.02.

About Hills Bancorporation

Hills Bancorporation is a holding company, which provides commercial banking services through its subsidiary, Hills Bank. It offers personal and business checking, savings, money market, and certificate of deposits. Its portfolio includes agricultural, commercial and financial, real estate, loans to individuals, and obligations of state and political subdivisions.

